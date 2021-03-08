Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1 With Mysterious Security Fix

Apple’s iOS 14.4.1 update is here and with some mysterious security fixes. Here’s everything you need to know.

This article has been updated with the latest additions and bug fixes.

What’s new about the iOS 14.4.1 update?

Much like iOS 14.4, Apple’s latest update is fairly small in comparison to previous iOS 14 patches. In fact, it’s seemingly kiniscule

If you were hoping to see the upcoming feature that allows unlocking with a mask on, you won’t find it here. It won’t be coming until iOS 14.5.

The release notes simply state: “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

“For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222″

Considering that Apple didn’t wait for iOS 14.5 means it was most likely urgent.

It also makes sense considering that just last week a new jailbreak was released and worked with every modern iPhone from recent years.

It works across iOS 11 through to iOS 14.3. This means that it should work with iPhone 5s devices and later, including the latest iPhone 12 phones.

Apple stated last month that iOS 14.4 was supposed to address a a kernel vulnerability that was exploited back in January. However, the jailbreakers said they used the same one to crack the patch.

So while we don’t know for sure if this was the reason for iOS 14.4.1, it’s perhaps a safe bet.

You can read the full release notes for the iOS 14.4.1 via the link but it really does only say what we have quoted, which is interesting.

iOS 14 compatible devices

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to install the latest iOS 14 update

You can install the iOS 14.4 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.