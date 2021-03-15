The News Of Tomorrow, Today

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Final Trailer, Steve Rogers’ Shield Casts a Large Shadow

James Whitbrook

Published 6 hours ago: March 16, 2021 at 3:45 am -
Filed to:battlestar
buckybucky barnescaptain americadisneyentertainment cultureerin kellymanfalconfictional charactersfictional cyborgsflag smasherguy thierraultio9karl morgenthaukarli morgenthaumarvel comics characterssam wilsonsteve rogersus agentwyatt russell
In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Final Trailer, Steve Rogers’ Shield Casts a Large Shadow
Sam looks on at the legacy he's been left with. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

What we’ve seen so far of Disney+’s next Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has wanted to frame itself around Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson’s unlikely partnership, a sort of buddy-cop duo that looks good punching people and jokingly lobbing insults at each other. But the latest trailer for the TV show emphasises the threats they’re up against, physically and existentially.

The “final” trailer — cutting it a bit tight, considering the six-episode series begins this week! — gives us a better look at the Flag Smashers and their mysterious leader, Karli Morgenthau (played by Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Erin Kellyman). In the comics, Flag-Smasher (there have been two to hold the mantle, Karl Morgenthau and Guy Thierrault) was, uh…an anti-nationalist terrorist pushing back against the idea of countries as a concept, particularly American exceptionalism as a foe of Captain America?

So yeah. It’ll be interesting to see what the show does with that idea, especially turning Flag-Smasher into less of a singular identity and more of a movement.

Especially so considering that the other parts of this trailer (outside of all the cool action, including some killer bits of flying from Sam) is more focused on the lingering shadow Captain America’s absence leaves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just for America — we know the show will give us the creation of the U.S. Agent by the American government as the state’s official Cap-replacement, played by Wyatt Russell — but for Bucky and Sam, too. Sam in particular wrestles not just with learning how to fling that shield around like a pro, but the idea of living up to a symbol that has some complex legacies tied up in it for him.

We’ll get to see how that plays out when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier kicks off on Disney+ this Friday, March 19.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.