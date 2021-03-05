Hubble Captures Stunning View of a Spiral Galaxy

NGC 2336 was discovered over a century ago, but the big, blue spiral galaxy has never looked better, thanks to an eye-catching image obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope.

German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel discovered NGC 2336 in 1876, which he did with a humble 11-inch (0.28 metre) telescope. He could’ve scarcely imagined a photo like this, taken by Hubble’s 7.9-foot (2.4 meters) main mirror, according to a NASA press release.

NGC 2336 is approximately 100 million light-years away and located in the northern constellation of Camelopardalis (which depicts a giraffe). With its eight prominent spiral arms, NGC 2336 measures some 200 light-years across. By contrast, the Milky Way — another spiral galaxy — is around half that size, measuring 105,000 light-years in diameter.

Hubble Took An Even Better Version Of One Of Its Best Photos Ever Back in 1995, the Hubble telescope took an absolutely breathtaking photo of stars being formed that’s now known as “Pillars of Creation”. And now, 20 years later, NASA has released a couple of new images of the same star formation that was taken by a new and improved Hubble last... Read more

The gigantic galaxy is filled with young stars, which appear in blue, while older stars, many located toward the centre, shine in red.

Interestingly, NGC 2336 produced a visible supernova, which astronomers detected on August 16, 1987. It was later determined to be a type 1a supernova, in which the exploding member of a binary pair is a white dwarf.