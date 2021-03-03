Grab a Google Pixel and Telstra Will Knock up to $200 off Your Bill

Upgrading to a new mobile phone can be a bit of a hassle sometimes. Do you stick with your brand loyalty and go with the latest iteration of the iPhone or Galaxy, or do you try to break from the pack and grab something different? If you’ve had your fill of both Apple and Samsung’s smartphone offerings, Google’s Pixel isn’t a bad alternative – especially when you can get it with a sweet deal.

Telstra is currently offering bill credit for both the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 handsets. The amount of bill credit you’ll get depends on which model of phone you pick up – $200 credit for the Pixel 4a 5G, and $150 credit for the Pixel 5.

This credit is applied by your second bill, and the discount is spread over a period of 24 months.

So how does the discount break down? With the Pixel 4a 5G, you’ll now be paying $24.96 per month, down from $33.29 per month, for a total of $598.96 over 24 months, plus the cost of your chosen mobile plan.

The Pixel 5 is now $35.37 per month, instead of $41.62 per month, with a total minimum cost of $848.88 over the 24 month period, plus the cost of your Telstra mobile plan.

Both of these offers are available until March 29.

So how does the Pixel stack up with other smartphones? In our review for the Pixel 5, we praised the smartphone its excellent 4,000mAh battery and great camera:

The Google Pixel 5’s camera is incredible reliable. In simple point and click situations its hard to take a bad shot. Pictures come out bright (without being oversaturated) and sharp and the addition of the ultra-wide lens means I am no longer lamenting the Pixel’s inability to get a stunning landscape shot.

The Pixel 4a also shared similar praise for its solid camera and battery lifespan.

Here are the Telstra mobile plans that you can pair with either the Google Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5.

Telstra’s Google Pixel 5 plans

Telstra’s Google Pixel 4a 5G plans