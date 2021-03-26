See If The Ever Given Is Still Stuck With These Real Time Suez Canal Trackers

The internet has been enthralled with the rather concerning situation at the Suez Canal this week. A large cargo ship, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally on Tuesday. This has blocked every other ship’s path in and out of the canal.

The knock-on effect of this is said to be huge. Already there are reports of oil prices being impacted and everything from tech gadgets to board games could see delays around the world.

It’s anyone’s guess as to how long it will be stuck there, but if you’d like to keep up with the Ever Given there are some ways to track its progress.

Keep track of the Ever Given

Sadly, there’s no live stream of the Ever Given situation at the moment – although surely that’s coming. In the meantime, you can keep track of this clusterfuck through a few websites.

The absolute best find the internet has created is “Is the ship still stuck?” The website congregates a real-time tracker of the ship’s location as well as some of the news headlines around it. It will also tell you straight up if the Ever Given is still stuck.

At the time of writing, yes it is.

Vessel Finder is a website that allows you to track the location of any cargo ship in real-time. Searching for the Ever Given will show you its current location plus some info about its make and model. You can also track updates in the news section.

As you can see the Ever Given is still in a bit of a situation.

Another reliable source is My Ship Tracking which also gives you an idea of the sort of backlog this event is causing in the shipping industry. You can also set alerts for any vessel which will keep you up to date if the Ever Given ever moves.

To follow the efforts that officials are making, the Suez Canal Authority is your best best. The official government website has news updates regarding the rescue. You can also find some (rather epic) videos on its Facebook page.

The movement tactics from officials at the moment seem to involve the use of 8 tug boats and an excavator. Stay tuned to see how this pans out.

Orbital satellites are also weighing in on the situation with some of the best imagery around. Planet Labs has a fleet of satellites taking aerial images of areas all across the world. Including the Ever Given.

A massive 400 meter-long container ship, Ever Given, is stuck in the #Suez Canal, blocking traffic in one of world’s busiest maritime trade routes. The ship can be seen in this Planet Dove satellite image captured yesterday, March 23rd. pic.twitter.com/as8SRpzSSC — Planet (@planetlabs) March 24, 2021

If you’re after some meme accounts @SuezDiggerGuy (aka the one lone excavator attempting to free the Ever Given) on Twitter gives some delightful updates.

Finally getting some attention from the press. https://t.co/HPcSquLLue — Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal (@SuezDiggerGuy) March 25, 2021

The memes are some of the best things to come out of this whole situation so it’s worth checking out the trending section on your social media platform of choice to see some of the internet’s excellent handiwork.

When the Ever Given does eventually move, the internet will be the first to know.