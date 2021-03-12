Elon Musk Has Spoken, Cyberpunk 2077 Needs Self-Driving Cars

Cyberpunk 2077 has been copping criticism since its release back in December. With the promise of patches and updates to come, a lot of the chatter around CD Projekt Red’s latest release has started to die down. But the latest critic of Cyberpunk 2077, is none other than Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has some issues with Cyberpunk 2077

Taking to Twitter, as he often does, Elon Musk voiced some issues he has with Cyberpunk 2077. Honestly mate, get in line.

Musk’s concerns are around the logistics of cars in the game. He said that the Delamain AI cabs in Cyberpunk 2077 should be able to drive themselves while you’re in them and also be electric by the year 2077.

Delamain AI cabs should be able to drive themselves when you’re in them & be electric by 2077 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2021

As an entrepreneur in electric and self-driving cars, you could say Musk has some experience in this area.

It does make sense. We’re only in 2021 and self-driving cars are almost a thing. By 2077 surely they would be the norm.

Alas, in Cyberpunk 2077 you are constantly forced to pilot your own car. Even in the AI Delamain cabs, if it’s not within a cutscene, you have to drive it yourself.

Now that Musk has pointed it out, it does seem an odd admission from a futuristic game like Cyberpunk 2077.

Many games offer an autopilot feature when travelling to different locations in-game, but that’s not even an option in Cyberpunk 2077. The game does have a neat feature that allows you to call your car to whichever spot on the map you are. But Night City is such a huge world, it would be nice to switch off and take in the scenery as the AI drives you around.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can autopilot a horse, so really Cyberpunk 2077 should be able to do it with cars.

This tweet wasn’t all Elon had to say about Cyberpunk 2077. He took another jab at the game in response to a video of one of his Tesla’s using its full self-driving capabilities.

Like @CyberpunkGame, but *with* self-driving haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021

Despite this roast Musk has praised elements of Cyberpunk 2077 in the past. He’s even said his new Tesla will be able to run the game.

It’s safe to say the devs have just a few other things to worry about in Cyberpunk 2077. But maybe in one of its future updates, CD Projekt Red can include some self-driving Teslas to drive us around.