The Best Dyson Deals for Afterpay Day, From Vacuums To Hair Dryers

As far as household appliances go, Dyson is one of, if not the biggest brand out there. At this point the brand has become synonymous with vacuum cleaners. However, that pedigree comes with a substantial price tag. Dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a vacuum cleaner isn’t really something you can do on a whim.

The good news is that Dyson are offering some major savings on a range of products during Afterpay Day, including its vacuum cleaners, air dryers and air purifiers.

Dyson Afterpay Day vacuum deals

If you don’t already own one of Dyson’s iconic stick vacuums, chances are you know one or two people who already do. Now you too can be one of those lucky people who own one of these amazing vacuums, with the added bonus of having saved a couple hundred dollars.

If you head over to Dyson’s online store, you can save $200 on the V8 Absolute vacuum. You’re also able to save $200 on the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro vacuum, and $200 off the V11 Complete Pro vacuum.

If those price discounts aren’t sweet enough for you, you’ll also receive bonus gift of a Complete Cleaning Kit with each purchase.

The price of the V7 Motorhead Origin vacuum has been reduced to $399 from $599. However, the V7 vacuum doesn’t come with a free gift.

Dyson Afterpay Day Air Purifier deals

If you’re already sorted for a vacuum, or maybe you want to give your entire living space the full Dyson makeover, there are a few other deals available. You can also save $250 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier, knocking its price down to $549 from the usual RRP of $799.

The Dyson Pure Link uses an automatic sensor to detect any airborne particles and gases, which can be reported to you in real-time. It uses a 360° Glass HEPA filter that is able to capture and purify ultrafine particles, including pollen, bacteria and other allergens. And, as its name suggests, it can can both heat and cool the room its in.

Dyson Afterpay Day Airwrap and Supersonic deals

If you purchase select Aiwrap hair styler products through Dyson’s online store during Afterpay Day, you’ll also receive two bonus gifts. The gifts you can pick from include a Dyson Airwrap Travel Pouch, along with a selection of brushes. You can also receive a bonus gift when you purchase a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

While there are decent amount of deals available through Dyson’s online store, there are a few other retailers who will be offering deals during Afterpay Day. If you purchase a Supersonic hair dryer through Bing Lee during Afterpay Day, you’ll also receive a $50 gift card with your purchase.