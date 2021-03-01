A COVID-19 QR Code Check In App is Finally Available in QLD

March marks 12 months since Australia went into lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19. To aid contract tracing efforts, the majority of Australian states and territories rolled out their own version of a QR code check in app for venues. The exception was Queensland, which has finally released its own check-in app this week, months after other states.

READ MORE Australia is Getting a QR Code Payment System

Check In QLD

The Check In QLD app was released on Sunday and provides a free, contactless QR code check-in app for hospitality businesses across Queensland. The app has been trialled extensively over the last few months with over 204 businesses who participated in the trial now registered for the service.

“It simplifies compliance with Public Health Directions for all hospitality venues, with patrons and customers able to self-check-in and have their information stored securely,” Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said of the new app.

“Having a safe and consistent check-in app has been a top priority, as we embrace the ‘new normal’ of a COVID safer environment.”

Coming long after other states rolled out their individual apps, Check In QLD offers a government-run COVID Safe solution for businesses rather than outsourcing to third party platforms.

It has also received the tick of approval from Queensland Health.

“The new Check In Qld app will help Queensland Health’s hard-working contact tracing team to quickly identify and assist anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19″ Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Yvette D’Ath, said.

“People can have confidence, knowing check-in details will be stored securely by the Queensland Government for 30 to 56 days and will only be used if required for contact tracing purposes.”

The app is currently recommended for hospitality venues but other businesses can also take up the app voluntarily.

How to use Queensland’s new check-in app

The Check In Qld app can be downloaded now on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Any Apple devices operating iOS 10 or later and Android devices running Android 5 upwards are compatible.

The process is similar to what many patrons are already used to. At a venue, you’ll be asked to scan a QR code, either with your camera or via the Check In QLD app. This will take you to the check-in form on the app where you can fill in your details and hit submit. You can then present the successful check-in screen to venue staff.

Users will need to sign up with their full name, phone number and email address. After the first check-in, the app will store the user’s details and auto-fill them for each subsequent check-in, eliminating the need to fill them in each time.

The app should help to make COVID Safe check-ins safer and simpler across the state.