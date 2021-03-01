Apple May Finally Shrink the Notch for iPhone 13

It appears the smallest design from Apple’s 2020’s phones may stick around for the iPhone 13, after all.

That’s just one of several predictions about the next generation of iPhones from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to an investor note obtained and reported by 9to5Mac on Monday, Kuo stated that we may see “four models and the same screen sizes” in the iPhone 13 lineup, just as we did with Apple’s 2020 phones, which included the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This seems to contradict earlier rumours that the Mini may be on the chopping block. Earlier reports suggested that the Mini is not selling particularly well, with a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners stating it accounted for just 6% of sales in the months immediately following its launch. But Kuo has previously predicted four phone sizes for the 2021 lineup, and he’s usually spot on.

In a separately published report on Kuo’s analysis, 9to5Mac cited the analyst as expecting a 5G version of Apple’s immensely popular iPhone SE (the other preferred model for the tiny-handed folks among us) in 2022. And jumping ahead to the iPhone 14 lineup — assuming that’s what it’ll be called unless Apple throws us a curveball — Kuo also predicts a “punch-hole display design” to replace the notch, though it’s unclear whether such a design would appear on every device in the lineup or whether it might be limited to more premium models.

But as for the iPhone 13 phones arriving this year, 9to5Mac cited Kuo as saying that we can expect a “reduced notch area” — baby steps, I guess, leading up to no notch at all should those iPhone 14 predictions come to pass. According to 9to5Mac, Kuo also boosted an existing rumour that we’ll see 120Hz support and LTPO technology on the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 13. Additionally, the phones could be heavier due to increased battery capacity, 9to5Mac reported.

Lastly and perhaps most distressingly for those of us who would respectfully like Apple’s proprietary Lightning charging standard to die just already, the outlet cited Kuo as stating a recent survey found “there is no visibility on the current schedule for the iPhone to adopt” either a power button with Touch ID or, sadly, a shift over to USB-C charging. Personally, I’d be thrilled if I never had to look at another lightning cable again, and it remains one of the easiest ways for Apple to reduce cable waste and use a changing standard widely embraced by the industry at large.

Then again, that would be very Apple of Apple, now would it?