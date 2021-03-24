Amazon Has Unveiled a New Range of Fire TV Sticks

Last week Amazon unveiled the latest iteration of its smart home device, the Echo Show 10. Now, the brand has announced it will be releasing a new wave of digital media players in Australia, which includes the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K and the upgraded Alexa Voice remote.

If you really want to split hairs, these Fire Sticks aren’t technically new. The 4K Stick was released in the United States back in October 2018. However, they are new in the Australian market. Up until now, we’ve been making do with just the Fire TV Stick Lite, which launched here in September of last year.

The devices are all available for pre-order now, with a release date of April 21. Here’s what you can expect from each device.

The Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s answer to Google’s Chromecast and the Apple’s TV. It’ll give you access to popular streaming platforms like Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and more. Just plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports, and you’ll be ready to go.

It’s reportedly 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, helping you main a consistent, quality stream. In terms of picture quality, the Fire TV Stick can support up to 1080p Full HD, along with HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is available for $79.

The Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the box. If you’re a stickler for picture quality, this device is designed for you.

It comes with all of the bells and whistle of the Fire TV Stick, but you’ll be able to enjoy some stunningly crisp 4K Ultra HD quality. The Fire Stick 4K can also support Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, along with Dolby Atmos.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is available for $99.

The Alexa Voice remote

Again, this device does exactly as it says on the box. This new remote controller comes with Alexa built into it, giving you the ability to control your Fire Stick and compatible home theatre devices with your voice. It also comes with preset buttons that’ll take you straight to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Amazon Music.

This remote is also compatible with previous Fire Sticks. So if you’re still happy with your Fire Stick Lite, but want to upgrade to the all-new remote, that option is there.

The all-new Alexa Voice remote is bundle with both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, but you can also pick it up separately for $54.