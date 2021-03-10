Amazon Has Slashed the Price on a Huge Range of Its Smart Home Devices

Whether you’re looking to streamline a few processes in your house or keen to go full-scale smart home, there’s an Amazon Alexa device out there to suit everyone.

Amazon is offering a discounts off its range of smart home devices, so if you’ve been looking for a reason to try one or an excuse for an update – this is it.

If you don’t own any smart home tech, or the ones you do have might be getting on in years, the convenience of Amazon’s Alexa devices have changed our lives in so many ways and solidified themselves as the tech companion we can’t live without.

READ MORE Alexa Can Now Proactively Act on Hunches on Its Own

This Alexa device gives you 5 speakers in 1 – delivering a fully immersive sound experience. You can also enjoy more sophisticated functionalities like asking Alexa questions and have her read you the news. The device will automatically adjust to any room and fine-tune the acoustics accordingly – no manual work needed.

This device is Alexa’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, and for good reason. Between checking the weather, planning your commute, playing relaxation sounds and finding recipes, Amazon’s Echo Dot can also send texts, make calls and track your fitness. For the price, it has unbelievable capabilities.

This Echo Dot model has a built-in clock display if you’re keen to display it in your bedroom or kitchen. Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust the thermostat and control plugs. Once you have it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

This Alexa device allows you to voice control your entertainment from Spotify to podcasts to radio and music with a clear, sharp sound. You can do all the usual activities like setting alarms and checking the weather with the added smart home bonus of controlling lights, locks and switches as well.

This device can manage your calendar, create to-do lists and fetch weather and traffic updates. You can listen to songs, watch movies and voice/video call.

Providing a slightly bigger screen than its 5 inch counterpart, Amazon’s Echo Show is great for people seeking a little something extra. Control your entire smart home by connecting with compatible devices, display family photos, follow along your favourite recipes – the possibilities are endless with this one.

Are you having some problems with the strength of your wifi? The eero mesh router can provide fast, reliable connection to a range of 140m2, and is compatible with all internet service providers.