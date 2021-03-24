Adelaide Is Getting An Upgrade In Microsoft Flight Simulator

Finally, the update the whole world’s been waiting for: Adelaide is getting a significant makeover in Microsoft Flight Simulator thanks to an independent developer.

Microsoft Simulator was a smash hit last year due in part to its to-scale map of the whole earth that players could navigate in their aircraft.

The developer boasted a photo-realistic representation of every building and terrain, built from satellite and aerial photography into a map for the game using artificial intelligence.

But this approach left something to be desired when it came to specific detail. Areas often included bugs such as massive Melbourne monoliths or sometimes lacked real attention to detail.

That’s why Studio Orbx is following up its custom updates to places like Singapore, London, Paris and Sydney by releasing a city pack for Adelaide for the game.

“Adelaide is known for its picturesque coastline, diverse architecture, murals and rich natural surroundings, and the Orbx City Pack brings this character filled city to life for Microsoft Flight Simulator,” the company’s website reads.

According to the company, the city pack includes almost 100 square kilometres of orthoimagery — that’s photographs taken from a plane — of the place that’s certainly in this author’s top seven capital cities.

Orbx’s website waxes lyrically about the many Adelaide landmarks that you know and love, possibly.

“Take a trip over the famous wine regions and absorb all the beauty of Barossa Valley and the scenic McLaren Vale during the day. As the sun sets, watch as the night-lighting fills the metropolitan areas that stretch along the scenic coastlines. Escape the hustle of the city and fly low over the quaint St Vincent Gulf shoreline,” the website said.

The pack includes more than 90 custom built landmark buildings and structures in the area.

Available in Orbx’s store for just $13, it’s a steal for the dozen or so Adelaide fans out there!