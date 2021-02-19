The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Release Day-and-Date Internationally

James Whitbrook

Published 27 mins ago: February 20, 2021 at 2:46 am -
Filed to:cinema of the united states
We live in a society where most of us will be able to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on the same day...isn't that right, Batman? (Screenshot: Warner Bros.)
With Warner Bros.’s unprecedented announcement last year that it would be releasing its 2021 slate with day-and-date streaming and theatrical debuts, one question on the minds of audiences outside the U.S. was “Well, what about us?” So far, we’ve not had enough to really tell if there’s a wider plan or it’s case-by-case — but the latest news is welcoming.

Earlier this month, Warner announced that Zack Snyder’s new cut of Justice League would be hitting HBO Max on March 18 — but today, the studio also confirmed that international markets would also be receiving the four-hour-long re-imagining on the same date. With the exception of China, France, and Japan, Snyder’s Justice League will otherwise be available worldwide on March 18 through a variety of as-to-be-announced paid and streaming video on-demand formats, or through local HBO providers.

This was not the case for Wonder Woman 1984, Warner’s first really high-profile simultaneous theatrical/streaming debut. While it released in limited U.S. theatres and on HBO Max in December, in multiple international markets, such as the UK, the movie was only available in theatres before arriving in PVOD releases in early 2021. So Justice League not following suit and delivering something more equitable is a positive sign of things to come with the rest of Warner Bros.’s movie slate this year.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

