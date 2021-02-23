Urchins Take on Demons in New Sherlock Holmes Series The Irregulars

Surely there’s some kind of child labour law against this?

Oh, of course not, because Netflix’s upcoming series The Irregulars is set in 19th century England, where it was basically legal to use babies as mops. That’s why the world’s greatest consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, was able to enlist a team of young ragamuffins as his eyes, ears, and foot-soldiers in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original mystery stories.

The Irregulars focuses on this young band of brothers and sisters, but with a twist — instead of helping Holmes catch criminals, they’ll be battling the supernatural…and apparently without much, if any, of Holmes’ help.

That’s a very generic trailer, and it contains virtually no footage, but I’m almost always willing to give Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes-adjacent stories a chance. However, creator/writer Tom Bidwell once told the BBC the series’s premise is “what if Sherlock was a drug addict and a delinquent and the kids solve the whole case whilst he takes credit.” Alas, I can handle Sherlock being a drug addict (Elementary) and a complete arsehole (Sherlock) and even shown up by kids (Enola Holmes), but I can’t get behind portrayals where he actually sucks at being a detective.

The Irregulars premieres on Netflix on March 26. I won’t see you there!

