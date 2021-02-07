Updates From Spider-Man 3, Dark Army, and More

The Resident Evil reboot sets a theatrical date (that will inevitably change, because, well). Another obscure comic book character is coming to DC’s The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker. Plus, a new look at Resident Alien, and the CW shares what’s coming on Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Legacies, and more. To me, my spoilers!

Dark Army

On the heels of the recent Dracula news, Paul Feig stated to Collider he’s “obsessed” with making Dark Army at Universal.

Oh, Dark Army. I love that project so much. I think the studio thinks it’s a little too expensive, perhaps. God as my witness, I’m gonna make that movie. I’m so obsessed with making that movie. One of the many reasons why I was drawn to doing this current Netflix [movie] is that there’s a lot of stuff I can work out in it, as far as effects and all that, that I can bring to Dark Army. I love it. It’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever written. It’s one of my favourite lead characters I’ve ever come up with. So, fingers crossed that we will make it someday.

Spider-Man 3

Appearing as a guest on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Tom Holland called Spider-Man 3 “the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.”

I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down and you read the script and you see what they’re trying to do and they are succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh*t who happens to be Spider-Man in it…I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.

Resident Evil

The new Resident Evil reboot is now scheduled for a September 3, 2021 theatrical release date in the U.S. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Peacemaker

Deadline reports Nhut Le has joined the cast of Peacemaker as the Charlton Comics character, Judomaster. Currently, it’s uncertain which incarnation of the character he’ll be playing.

Superman & Lois

Superman and Lois Lane contend with Morgan Edge and parenthood in the synopsis for their series premiere.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) enter their lives. The episode was directed by Lee Toland Krieger and Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning goes to therapy in the synopsis for “The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three” airing February 23.

BREAKING POINT – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is feeling even more lost after a frustrating therapy session. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to care for a still comatose Grace (Chantal Thuy). Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) has a breakthrough. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil (#403).

Batwoman

Batwoman must steal a work of art including a hidden map to Coryana in the synopsis for “Gore on Canvas” airing February 22.

THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana – and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfil Safiyah’s (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#205).

Additionally, Spoiler TV has titles for episodes six, seven, and eight of Batwoman’s second season.

Episode 2.06 – Do Not Resuscitate Episode 2.07 – It’s Best You Stop Digging Episode 2.08 – Survived Much Worse

Riverdale

The Archie gang start their teaching careers at Riverdale High in the synopsis for “Back to School” airing February 25.

BULLDOG PRIDE — Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (guest star Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realising they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin (Casey Cott) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) follow a lead after learning that Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) may be in trouble. Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#506). Original airdate 2/24/2021. [Spoiler TV]

Likewise, Spoiler TV also has titles for episodes seven and eight of season five.

Riverdale – Episode 5.07 – Fire in the Sky Riverdale – Episode 5.08 – Lock and Key

Legacies

Titles for episodes six and seven of Legacies imply the students of Salvatore meet a leprechaun.

Legacies – Episode 3.06 – To Whom It May Concern Legacies – Episode 3.07 – Yup, It’s a Leprechaun, All Right

Charmed

The Charmed Ones experience new threats now that magic has been restored in the synopsis for “You Can’t Touch This.”

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) encounter a new, magical obstacle as they try to relaunch themselves in the human world. Also starring Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa (episode #304).

Mr. Mercedes

Mr. Mercedes returns for its third season on March 4.

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry’s worried the police will find the corpse of the man he’s been impersonating in the trailer for episode three, “Secrets.”

