Updates From Obi-Wan Kenobi, House of the Dragon, and More

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

Published 2 hours ago: February 4, 2021 at 7:40 am -
Stay on target. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

M. Night Shyamalan offers a teeny tease of his next movie. The DCAU heads to World War II for a new Justice Society film. Idris and Sabrina Elba are partnering with Crunchyroll for a new afrofuturist anime. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman. Spoilers, away!

Cube

Vincenzo Natali revealed on Twitter he’s executive producing a Japanese remake of Cube set to open this October, and we already have a trailer.

Old

M. Night Shyamalan has released three seconds of his upcoming Super Bowl spot for Old. Expect more to come in the next few days.

The Night

IFC Midnight has released two new clips from supernatural thriller The Night.

Sator

We also have a new clip from Sator, Jordan Graham’s upcoming film about a family haunted for generations by the demon of its title.

Justice Society: World War II

A time-travelling Barry Allen helps the Justice Society fight World War II in the trailer for DC’s latest animated feature.

Save Yourselves!

Deadline reports Universal will team with Keshet Studios for a TV series based on last year’s sci-fi comedy, Save Yourselves! The story concerns a Brooklyn couple oblivious to an invasion of ethanol-drinking alien puffballs after deciding to go off-the-grid for a weekend.

Dantai

/Film reports Idris and Sabrina Elba will produce Dantai, an anime series at Crunchyroll described as an “Afro-futuristic science fiction” story. The series “will be set in a city where the rise of biotechnology has created an ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots. Two rising stars from either side of this divide are pitted against each other in a story that will ultimately explore equality and kinship within a corrupt society.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor confirmed to Eddie Izzard that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming this autumn in Los Angeles.

We start making it in the late spring, and I think we’re going to be shooting it here in L.A. It’s so funny – every week there’s a new report…there’s another tabloid expose that we’re shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we’re meant to be making it in Boston, then, ‘No, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England.’ But we’re not. We’re shooting it in L.A.

House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will return to score House of the Dragon.

Batwoman

Comic Book has photos from this week’s episode of Batwoman, “Fair Skin, Blue Eyes”. Head over there for more.

Photo: The CW Photo: The CW
Banner art by Jim Cook

