The Internet Reacts to the Facebook News Ban in Australia

Facebook’s restriction of news content has, understandably, caused quite a stir on social media today.

This change means Australian news publishers will no longer be able to post content on Facebook. Australian Facebook users will also no longer see local or international news stories on their feeds.

Thank god we still have other social media sites, right? If you’ve been away from the internet, here’s how everyone reacted.

The internet reacts to Facebook Ban

Since the news of Facebook’s ban broke this morning hashtags such as #deletefacebook and #FacebookWeNeedToTalk have trended across the internet. Plenty of people are not happy with this new and unexpected change.

For starters, in what seems like a huge mistake, news companies aren’t the only ones who have been blocked from posting on Facebook.

Facebook has SHUT DOWN a state health department during a pandemic and I'm not sure I have words to describe how shortsighted and harmful this is. #facebooknewsban pic.twitter.com/9ASHk4AnkG — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) February 17, 2021

That includes Facebook’s own page. Somebody really pressed the wrong red button over there.

Facebook has banned Facebook's own Facebook page pic.twitter.com/bvZGRaO77H — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) February 17, 2021

Don’t worry though, anti-vax pages and other misinformation pages are all still going!

Beginning to think the whole global digital monopoly thing was a bad idea…#facebooknewsban #FacebookAustralia pic.twitter.com/NheBTsYiCN — Hayden Starr (@haydenthestarr) February 18, 2021

On that note, I’m sure you’re wondering how old mate Craig Kelly is doing throughout this ordeal. The news ban hasn’t affected him, but he still managed to get suspended by Facebook all on his own.

Thankfully Craig Kelly is not considered an Australian News Source and is now the number one Australian publisher on Facebook — dan nolan (@dannolan) February 17, 2021

Speaking of misinformation, is Pete Evans to blame for this? No, but how’s that for a coincidence.

So, yesterday #FacebookAustralia banned Pete Evans for posting fake news, and today they banned everyone from posting real news? — Paul Kidd (@paulkidd) February 18, 2021

Valid points have been made about how quickly Facebook has acted in this circumstance but how slow the company has reacted to other more pressing concerns.

Facebook’s ability to shut down so many pages literally overnight is proof it could have done a lot more a lot quicker to remove sources of misinformation and hate speech. — Mollie Gorman (@_MollieGorman) February 17, 2021

Naturally, some people also had thoughts about Facebook overlord Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, 10/17/19: "I believe we must continue to stand for free expression." Zuckerberg: 2/17/21: I HEREBY PROHIBIT EVERYONE ON EARTH FROM POSTING ANYTHING FROM ANY AUSTRALIAN MEDIA OUTLET pic.twitter.com/nUgUNzLIXw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 17, 2021

FACEBOOK HAVE EVEN SHUT DOWN THE BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY PAGE. GREAT JOB MARK.#facebooknewsban #FacebookAustralia pic.twitter.com/yPxcbBACPG — The NT News (@TheNTNews) February 18, 2021

The Facebook ban has come as a result of the Australian government’s proposed media bargaining code. Despite Josh Frydenberg claiming he was still in negotiations with Mark Zuckerberg only yesterday, today’s Facebook ban suggest otherwise. The Australian government has some questions.

what happen to the facebok — Aus Gov Just Googled (@GovGoogles) February 17, 2021

Lastly, a reaction post wouldn’t be complete without the memes, aka what the internet does best. Here are some off the back of today’s news.

Does Bing have a social network? Asking for a floundering government — Gavin Heaton (@servantofchaos) February 18, 2021

If you’re going to miss seeing Facebook on your newsfeed, the Chaser interns have poured one out.

A touching tribute to all our fallen news outlets today.#facebooknewsban pic.twitter.com/NJfNoVPtXC — Chaser Interns (@ChaserInterns) February 18, 2021

It’s unknown how this Facebook ban will develop going forward. Will Facebook switch news back on for Australia? Is anyone on Facebook even reading this right now?

In the meantime, please make sure to find other ways to keep up with emergency news, government organisations and your favourite news sites.