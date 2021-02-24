The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The First Official Photos of Spider-Man 3 Are Here, With a Title to Come

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: February 24, 2021 at 1:10 pm -
What is the title to Spider-Man 3? (Photo: Sony/Instagram)
First it was Homecoming, next it was Far From Home, and now Spider-Man will…hang out with E.T.?

Tom Holland took to his Instagram Tuesday to finally answer one of the biggest questions about his upcoming third Spider-Man film: what’s the title? We knew it would have the word “Home” in it but there are so many possibilites. Well, break out the Reese’s Pieces. Holland said it was Spider-Man: Phone Home.

And here’s a larger screen grab of that title treatment:

Image: Instagram Image: Instagram

One problem: his co-star, Jacob Bertand did a similar post, but he said it’s…Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

Here’s an image of that title…

Image: Instagram Image: Instagram

Wait! Who else has been in all of these photos? Zendaya, of course. A few minutes later, she revealed her own title: Spider-Man: Home Slice.

That title looks like this.

Image: Instagram Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, anyone following the comments on those posts saw the stars “confused” about this and totally not playing into the bit. Finally, on Zendaya’s post, Holland say he was calling writer-director Jon Watts.

Watts had not yet responded as of 9:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday. We’ll update the post when he does.

Now, the three different titles are obviously a hint at the fact Spider-Man 3 is heavily rumoured to dive into the multiverse, hence Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange playing a role, Jamie Foxx reprising Electro, and, maybe, even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate Spider-Men.

Little of that has been confirmed though. Instead, the best part of this fun little game is we got some brand new images from the film, all of which seem to be from the same scene. Peter, MJ, and Ned are looking for something. There are some subtle National Treasure, Indiana Jones vibes, but with hacking or something. Could they be figuring out the multiverse?

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to open November 5, 2021 in the U.S. Should it keep the same date, it’s expected to premiere in Australia around the same time.

