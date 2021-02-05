The CW Just Renewed The Flash, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and More

The pandemic halted production on many of our favourite TV shows, which sadly led to a few cancellations. But the good news is that a bunch of great superhero, sci-fi and fantasy TV shows just got handed early renewals.

The CW, home of all things young adult and genre in the US, announced it has renewed 12 of the shows on its slate for another season. It’s one of the first networks to announce renewals this year after coronavirus restrictions impacted shooting.

Which CW TV shows have been renewed?

The 12 shows that were handed blessed renewals include a mix of new and veteran series, and some DC comics favourites. Expect more of these guys on your television:

All American – renewed for season 4

Batwoman – renewed for season 3

Charmed – renewed for season 4

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – renewed for season 7

Dynasty – renewed for season 5

The Flash – renewed for season 8

In The Dark – renewed for season 4

Legacies – renewed for season 4

Nancy Drew – renewed for season 3

Riverdale – renewed for season 6

Roswell, New Mexico – renewed for season 4

Walker – renewed for season 2

A lot of these shows have only just started airing their current season. Delays in production meant that the traditional October premiere dates were pushed to early January. So, this is a big sign of confidence from The CW.

In addition to these, new shows Walker and the upcoming Superman & Lois received orders for extra episodes in their debut seasons. Walker will now have 18 episodes and Superman & Lois will have 15.

This means you can expect more of DC favourites The Flash, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow right through to 2022, pending any schedule delays. If you’re wondering where Supergirl is, it will be airing its sixth and final season later in 2021.

For Aussie viewers, you can catch the currently airing seasons of Batwoman, Legacies and the upcoming Superman & Lois on Binge. Walker, All American, Charmed and The Flash are streaming on Stan and Netflix has Riverdale and Dynasty.

If you need me, I’ll be pondering how they haven’t possibly run out of crazy shit to include in Riverdale for season 6.