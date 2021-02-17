Save $220 on Bose’s Excellent QuietComfort 35 II Headphones

If you know anything about headphones, you’ll know that Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II over ear cans are one of the most well regarded noise cancelling headphones on the market. Their usual RRP of $499.95 might seem a bit rich for some, so being able to pick them up for a solid discount is always welcome.

You can currently pick up Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II for $279 over at Amazon and at Catch, meaning you save $220.95 off the RRP, which is just shy of being half off.

Released back in 2019, the QC 35 II’s are still one of the best pair of headphones available in their price range. The audio playback and acoustics lives up to the price tag and Bose’s excellent standard.

The QC 35’s design is a bit chunkier when compared to Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, but its headband and ear cups still sit comfortability on their user’s head.

These headphones have some of the best active noise cancellation on the market, and you’re even able to adjust the level of noise cancelling between different levels, so you can the most of out it depending on your surrounding environment.

The headphones also optimised for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you the option of controlling these virtual assistants via voice command. The QuietComfort 35 II have a battery life of up to 20 hours.

If you’re happy with your current over ear headphones but are in the market for some new earbuds, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless headphones are currently on sale for half price for Amazon Prime members.

If you’re in need of a new pair of noise cancelling headphones for a great price, this is a pretty hard offer to ignore. Considering the product, they probably won’t hang around for longer so you’re best snapping up a pair from Amazon or from Catch as soon as you can.