The 4400 Is Returning to Earth (Again) With a CW Reboot

Fans left frustrated by The 4400‘s cliffhanger ending back in 2007, rejoice — the series is getting a new chance to start over on the CW.

Apparently, someone at the network is a fan of the science-fiction superhero series, about a group of 4,000-and-change people who were mysteriously abducted then returned to Earth with no memory of what happened to them, but with the added bonus of a variety of burgeoning superpowers. Variety reports that the home to plenty of genre TV already will welcome a reboot of The 4400 sometime in 2022. And it’s not just a pilot order; CW has picked it up for a full series already. The trade writes, “Ariana Jackson will write and executive produce, with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry also executive producing. CBS Studios will produce.”

The show originally ran for four seasons beginning back in 2004 on the USA Network, and was especially notable for two reasons: 1) having an impressively diverse cast — including future multiple Oscar winner and Blade-to-be Mahershala Ali — and 2) partially exploring Scientology through cult-ish leader Jordan Collier (Billy Campbell) and his organisation, which promised similarly fabulous secret powers to those willing to join (and donate cash). Last we heard, original 4400 screenwriter Craig Sweeny was going to serve as a writer and producer on the new series, which would undoubtedly a good thing, though he wasn’t mentioned in the new report.

In other CW news, the network has also ordered three new pilots. One is an “untitled religious dramedy” which should certainly prove unique. But good news for creator Craig McCracken: that live-action Powerpuff Girls series where the heroes — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — are in their 20s will have a pilot made. Writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody are still involved, as is the ever-present Berlanti Productions.

Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s adaptation of the DC Comics’ new multiversal superhero comic Naomi will be the other pitch to see the pilot phase. On Twitter this afternoon, DuVernay — also working on another DC project in the New Gods film — remidned us, “NAOMI was created by Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, and artist Jamal Campbell in 2019. Her last name McDuffie is a tribute to late comic writer Dwayne McDuffie. Now, she’s on her way to a pilot for @TheCW from yours truly and Jill Blankenship. Her journey continues. Let’s go!”

Hopefully, those series pick-ups won’t be too far behind.