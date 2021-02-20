The News Of Tomorrow, Today

That Secret Movie Neill Blomkamp Made During the Pandemic Is Titled Demonic

Courtney Enlow

Published 56 mins ago: February 21, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:afrikaner people
chappiecreative worksdistrict 9elysiumenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmsio9neill blomkampwhite south african people
That Secret Movie Neill Blomkamp Made During the Pandemic Is Titled Demonic
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Getty Images
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Turns out it’s not Chappie 2: Chap that Arse, but a girl can dream.

While we were making banana bread, Neill Blomkamp studied the blade. Last summer, he made a top-secret supernatural horror film in British Columbia with a mostly Canadian cast and crew. Screen Daily has learned that the film has a title: Demonic. Deadline originally reported that the film has “a strong sci-fi and VFX component.”

This will be Blomkamp’s first feature film since 2015’s Chappie. He was all set to film Inferno with Taylor Kitsch but that film has been pushed, given the whole *gestures wildly* of it all. Presumably that movie could not be made out in the wilds of Canada. Unless it was — Bloody Disgusting asks if it could actually be the same project, just moved from its original New Mexico location to BC.

Is it the same project? We don’t know. Will it be more District 9 or more Elysium? We don’t know. Pretty much we just have the title thing. We’ll keep you updated.

The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, or Horror Movies Gizmodo Rewatched in 2020

The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, or Horror Movies Gizmodo Rewatched in 2020

Twenty-twenty hasn’t been good for much, but it has been given us bountiful free time — time you hopefully used to finally make good on that statement “Oh, I’d love to watch that but I don’t have time.” Well, in 2020 you did. As a result, many of us revisited...

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.