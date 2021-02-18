You Can Save up to $1,080 With Telstra’s Galaxy S21 Plans

If you’re not a Day 1 adopter and have been waiting to pick up the Samsungs Galaxy S21, Telstra is running a flash deal on the phone line. This a somewhat surprising discount, considering that this latest iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy line was only released back in January of this year.

This deal is over a 24-month period, and each phone has a different monthly discount. The total savings for each phone are:

Samsung Galaxy S21: Save $240 ($10 per month)

Save $240 ($10 per month) Samsung Galaxy S21+: Save $360 ($15 per month)

Save $360 ($15 per month) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Save $480 ($20 per month)

This deal is available across all of Telstra’s mobile plans, so you’re able to pair it with one that meets your data needs.

This deal is only available until February 21, so you don’t have much time to snap it up.

You can check out the full details of Telstra’s available phone plans and how they pair with the various models of the Galaxy S21 below.

Extra Large savings

Earlier this week we covered Telstra slashing $50 off the monthly price of its Extra Large 180GB phone plan. Instead of paying $115/month, you’ll only pay $65/month for the first 12 months you’re with Telstra. If you’re someone who absolutely loves a bargain, you’re also able to pair Telstra’s discounted Extra Large plan with these Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

If you do combine these two deals, you can save a total of $840 to $1,080 over a 24-month period (depending on which model you choose).

We’ve included the Extra Large plan paired with the S21 Ultra below, but you can find all of Telstra’s plans for the standard S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra in the proceeding tables.

Telstra’s Galaxy S21 phone plans

Telstra’s Galaxy S21+ phone plans

Telstra’s Galaxy S21 Ultra phone plans