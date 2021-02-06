Tall Boys, Jedi Boys, and Vampy Boys Give Us the Week in Toy News

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of the coolest action figures and merch we’ve been gleefully preordering this week. We’ve got the star of Shin Ultraman joining Bandai’s Figuarts line, a return to Jedi: Fallen Order with a fancy new Cal Kestis, and a very angry Living Vampire descending upon Mezco’s One:12 collection. Check it out!

Image: Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Shin Ultraman Figure

We’ve said before that Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi’s Shin Ultraman design of the beloved Tokustatsu hero doesn’t look all that much different than his classic ‘60s counterpart, but that’s not going to stop Bandai from releasing a new action figure of him. The sparsely accessorised figure comes with a few alternate hands for posing and that’s about it, but it does a great job of translating the upcoming film’s lanky, distinctly off-looking take on Ultraman really well nonetheless. And what else do you need it to do, really? The figure’s out in Japan this winter, for about $65. [TNI]

Image: Super7

Super7 ThunderCats Ultimates! ThunderTank Vehicle

Hasbro showed the toy industry that nostalgic fans are eager to shell out hundreds of dollars for elaborate and monstrously scaled recreations of the toys of their youth. Now Super7 is following suit with a “cartoon-accurate” version of the ThunderCats’ ThunderTank vehicle. Now 27 inches long and 17 inches wide, the tank features working rubber tank treads, a jaw that opens up front, swappable windshields for battle and underwater modes, hidden weapons, and cargo bay doors on the back that open to allow four additional ThunderCats figures to ride along with the two up in the cockpit. You can pre-order it now on Super7’s website for about $640, but delivery isn’t expected until early 2022.

Image: Mezco

Mezco One:12 Morbius the Living Vampire

Mezco’s six-inch line of Marvel heroes expands with, well, a bit of a Marvel anti-hero instead. Taking inspiration from Michael Morbius’ classic comic book aesthetic rather than the upcoming movie, the One:12 scale Living Vampire comes with alternate hands for melancholic posing or combat ready to scratch the hell out of a bad guy, and two extra heads: one with his mouth slightly open in anger, and a second with Morbius full on yelling about how he’s cursed to mess you all the way up. If that wasn’t enough, he even comes with an opening, light up “mobile science lab” case where Morbius can conduct some experimental research in between yelling. He’ll set you back a hefty $110 and is expected to ship sometime between September and November this year. [Toyark]

Image: Japan Trend Shop

Star Wars Life-Size Inflatable First Order Stormtrooper

There are several ways to raise an army, including extensive propaganda efforts that convince millions of people your cause is worthy dying for, or by simply hiring an alien race to genetically engineer you millions of clone troops. Neither approaches are fast or cheap, but if you have access to an air compressor, there’s another way to assemble a formidable battalion with these life-size inflatable First Order Stormtroopers. They’re mostly for intimidation because even a minefield of thumbtacks will quickly wipe out their ranks, but leave a bunch of these standing in your home’s front window when you leave for work and you’ll never have to worry about porch pirates coming around. If only they weren’t $430 each.

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Black Series Deluxe Cal Kestis

Cal (and BD-1) got themselves a swanky Black Series release when Jedi: Fallen Order was out in 2019, but now the Black Series’ GameStop-exclusive “Gaming Greats” line is returning to the former Jedi Padawan with a kitted out deluxe release. Cal, now clad in his mining poncho from early on in Fallen Order, comes with host of extra tidbits to justify the extra “Deluxe” moniker, including a new BD-1 with a red and white paint job, a little Bogano Bogling, and an alternate poncho hood piece to display him hood up or hood down. If that wasn’t enough, you also get the parts to give Cal either a blue or green-bladed lightsaber, in both its initial one-bladed iteration or the double-bladed saber seen after Cal fully repairs it. He’ll cost you about $40 when he releases later this year. [Mephistu]

Image: Lego

Lego Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Brick Sketches

Lego is expanding its Brick Sketches line created by Chris McVeigh (aka Powerpig on Twitter and Instagram) with 2D versions of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse joining a handful of characters from Star Wars and Batman. While Mickey weighs in at 118 pieces, Minnie is slightly more complex requiring 140 pieces. Both will be available starting March 1 for around $22.

Image: Japan Trend Shop

Star Wars Darth Vader Stormtrooper Helmet Snack Dispenser

Most Star Wars fans fantasise about wielding Darth Vader’s immense Force powers while leading an authoritative army on a spree of destruction across the galaxy (no? Just us?), but there’s probably a handful of people who instead fantasise about nibbling on snacks that Vader puked into their hand. One of those fantasies remains science fiction while the other can be realised with these battery-powered Star Wars snack dispensers from Takara Tomy. Available in Vader and Stormtrooper helmet versions, they can be filled with bite-sized snacking items like nuts which will be dispensed in small portions whenever someone waves their hand under either helmet, accompanied with sounds and quotes from the movies. You’ll need to import them through the Japan Trend Shop, however, which explains why they’re $145 each.