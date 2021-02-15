Steve Job’s Employment Application From 1973 is Up For Auction

A hand-written job application filled out by Steve Jobs is up for auction again, if that’s what floats your boat.

The application dates back to 1973 and is really more of a questionnaire. Jobs answers various questions, from his college major to the ability to access transport – “possible but not probable.”

Under skills Jobs ticks off ‘computer’ and ‘calculator’ and adds ‘design’, ‘tech’ and ‘electronics’. He says that he would be interested in being a tech or design engineer.

According to the Steve Jobs biography by Walter Isaacson, he was hired at Atari as a technician within a year.

This is where he met Steve Wozniak, who he went on to start Apple with.

Here’s what the listing from Charterfields has to say:

A single page signed job application from 1973 is being offered for sale by auction.

In the questionnaire Steve Jobs highlights his experience with “computers and calculators” and special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer – digital”.

The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.

The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity.

This isn’t the first time the job application has been sold at auction. It was previously sold in 2018 for $US175,000, which is around $224,800.

The auction is open now and you can bid online. The listing closes on March 24.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.