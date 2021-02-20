The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, and Julianne Moore Will Team Up for Lisey’s Story

Courtney Enlow

Published 33 mins ago: February 21, 2021 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:american writers
castle rockcephasentertainment culturefictionhuman interestio9j j abramsjulianne mooreliseys storynovels by stephen kingscience fiction fansstephen kingwriters
Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, and Julianne Moore Will Team Up for Lisey’s Story
Image: AppleTV
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Is it J.J. Abrams week around here? Not on purpose I assure you!

During the Television Critics Association’s Apple TV+ presentation, the streaming platform revealed the first look at Lisey’s Story, the latest J.J. Abrams and Stephen King collaboration (see also: Castle Rock).

J.J. Abrams’ Subject to Change Will Be a ‘Mind- and Reality-Bending’ New Series

J.J. Abrams’ Subject to Change Will Be a ‘Mind- and Reality-Bending’ New Series

A new J.J. Abrams-created thriller is coming to HBO Max. No, not that one, another one.

Read more

King’s novel Lisey’s Story, which will star Julianne Moore as the titular Lisey, follows a woman as she mourns her late husband (Clive Owen) then has to face the repressed memories of their relationship. At least based on that description, I feel like I saw that Stephen King movie already. If anything happens to Lisey’s hand, I’m out.

The rest of the cast is absolutely out of control, featuring Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, and Ron Cephas Jones. Put Ron Cephas Jones in everything, please. Meanwhile, King has neatly avoided hating another adaptation of his work by adapting the novel himself, something made all the more crucial by King’s love of this particular story.

Lisey’s Story means a lot to me because it’s the one I love best,” King said during the panel. “It’s a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse and also has a kick-arse villain in it.”

Lisey’s Story will drop this summer on Apple TV+.

The Nerd’s Watch: The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Streaming in February

The Nerd’s Watch: The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Streaming in February

Viewers are turning to streaming entertainment more than ever thanks to the global pandemic, and the plethora of services can serve as a much-needed escape. At the start of each month, most streamers do a little shuffle, adding new movies and taking some away — and Gizmodo is here to...

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.