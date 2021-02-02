A Stack of Sennheiser Headphones Are up To $200 off Today

Do you need a new pair of headphones and love a bargain? Well, good news, because you can currently grab a fantastic deal on a huge range of Sennheiser headphones and headsets, including their Momentum noise cancelling wireless headphones. They’re now $479, down from $599 – so you’ll save $120 off the RRP.

These over ear Momentum are one of the best sounding headphones currently available on the market. If you consider yourself an audiophile, you won’t be disappointed by these. The quality and clarity of audio playback is incredible, with well performing active noise cancellation to boot. They’re quick to pair via Bluetooth, and maintain a strong connection.

Dropping almost $500 on any pair of headphones can feel a bit daunting, but Sennheiser’s Momentums are well worth it.

If the Momentums are a bit out of your price range, there’s a few other sales available for Sennheiser’s over-ear and in-ear headphones. Most notable is the PXC 550 II wireless headphones – now $329, down from $549 – which are Sennheiser’s answer to Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones. The PXC 550’s are great sounding pair of headphones, with active noise cancellation and an impressive 30-hour battery life.

The other Sennheiser headphones on sale include:

There’s also a few deals going for the range of EPOS/Sennheiser gaming headsets. Both the GSP 350 and GSP 550 gaming headsets are on sale. The 350 has had its price slashed by $120, and is now going for a steal at $99, while the 550 has been reduced by a huge $200 down to $199. Both of these premium headsets come with a Dolby 7.1 surround sound feature, and connect to your PC via USB.

The GSP 601 gaming headset is on sale for $229, so you can save $90 off the RRP. This headset has some impressive noise isolation, and uses a 3.5mm input jack, so you can connect it to your console (including the PS5 and Xbox Series X).

