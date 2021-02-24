Say Hello to Star Trek: Prodigy’s All-New, All Alien Kid Heroes

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

James Whitbrook

February 25, 2021
Welcome to the Trek galaxy, kiddos. (Image: CBS)
Star Trek: Prodigy is treading into intriguing new waters as the first Star Trek show explicitly being focused for young audiences, and with a cast of young heroes to be a lens into its world, to boot. But now, we know these heroes are doing something even more interesting beyond that: they’ll be the first entirely non-human heroes of a Trek show.

CBS has now officially revealed (via Variety) the first look at the kids at the heart of Star Trek: Prodigy, which was previously going to broadcast on Nickelodeon (making it the first of this new age of Star Trek at ViacomCBS to do so), but will now first broadcast on Paramount+ later this year before heading to the kids network for its 10 episode run.

The show follows the above, currently unnamed kids as they discover a derelict Starfleet vessel and decide to take it as their own, boldly exploring where plenty of Starfleet men and women have gone before. But they weren’t kids when they did it! While we don’t know much more about these characters yet — no names or even species were confirmed — this also gives us our first look at the show’s animation style. Given we know Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as Voyager icon Captain Kathryn Janeway in the series, it’s going to be interesting to see not only how she looks like in this aesthetic, but how she wrangles these alien and robotic kiddos into a shipworthy crew. All that time in the Delta Quadrant dealing with new alien beings will have come in handy, hopefully!

Star Trek: Prodigy will launch on Paramount+ later this year.

