The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Paul Feig, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington Are Taking Us to The School of Good and Evil

Courtney Enlow

Published 1 day ago: February 21, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:actors
actressesafrikaner peopleamerican people of german descentcharlizecharlize theronclarissaeducationio9sofia wyliesoman chainanisophia anne carusotheronwhite south african people
Paul Feig, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington Are Taking Us to The School of Good and Evil
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Getty Images
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Paul Feig continues on his personal mission to give us gifts in the form of powerful lady team-ups. This time, it’s Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron playing best friends and the Deans of The School of Good and Evil.

The movie is based on the bestselling series of the same name by Soman Chainani, which follows two best friends at a magical school where students are trained to become fairytale villains and heroes. The BFFs, Sophie and Agatha, will be played by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, respectively, which I’m sure will be totally not at all confusing on set.

For those keeping track at home, Washington is Professor Clarissa Dovey, the Dean of the School of Good…

And Theron is Lady Lesso, the Dean of the School of Evil.

And I am a prospective student interested in registering at once.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.