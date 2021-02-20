Paul Feig, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington Are Taking Us to The School of Good and Evil

Paul Feig continues on his personal mission to give us gifts in the form of powerful lady team-ups. This time, it’s Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron playing best friends and the Deans of The School of Good and Evil.

The movie is based on the bestselling series of the same name by Soman Chainani, which follows two best friends at a magical school where students are trained to become fairytale villains and heroes. The BFFs, Sophie and Agatha, will be played by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, respectively, which I’m sure will be totally not at all confusing on set.

For those keeping track at home, Washington is Professor Clarissa Dovey, the Dean of the School of Good…

Good always prevails over evil…did you miss the memo @CharlizeAfrica? https://t.co/hBHwY7CNh0 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 19, 2021

And Theron is Lady Lesso, the Dean of the School of Evil.

Oh it’s on @kerrywashington. Where all my witches at?! https://t.co/VEQGRfunPA — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 19, 2021

And I am a prospective student interested in registering at once.