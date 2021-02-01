Netflix’s New Sonic the Hedgehog Cartoon Sounds Suspiciously Gritty

Last December, Netflix announced a new Sonic the Hedgehog cartoon on Twitter, then almost instantaneously unannounced it by deleting the tweet and pretending it didn’t happen. Now, Netflix has announced an animated series titled Sonic Prime is on its way and not rescinded it (as of yet), but something’s a little…off.

First, almost certainly because of the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and because everyone needs one these days, Sonic Prime will also feature a multiverse — in which there are presumably enough Sonics that one will need to be designated Sonic Prime, maybe?

Second, apparently Sonic Prime messes up quite badly because this is the official description:

The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

“Redemption?” Given that this is a cartoon for kids, I have to assume the reason Sonic needs redemption is because he left the Chaos Emeralds on a park bench for Dr. Robotnik to steal or something, but calling the show “a journey of self-discovery and redemption” makes it sound like the hedgehog is trying to atone for his sins. It’s the sort of phrase that gets tossed into the summary for drama movies about people who have substance abuse problems and/or have self-sabotaged every positive relationship in their lives. Like, Sonic slept with Knuckles the Echidna’s wife or something.

Anyway, we won’t know what Sonic will need redemption for until 2022, according to Netflix. No further details about Prime were unveiled, outside of the fact that the show will be animated by Wildbrain, who did Netflix’s great Carmen Sandiego series, with Man of Action Entertainment, the “writer collective” behind Big Hero 6, running the show. No voice actors have been announced, but I hear Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic in the recent live-action film, is going to have some free time opening up soon. (Sigh.)