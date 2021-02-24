The News Of Tomorrow, Today

NASA Hid a Secret Message in Perseverance’s Parachute

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: February 24, 2021 at 1:01 pm -
Filed to:mars
nasaperseverance
NASA Hid a Secret Message in Perseverance’s Parachute
Image: NASA
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been the centre of attention lately after it successfully landed on Mars last week. NASA since released video footage of the rover’s heroic landing which revealed a secret message hidden within the Perseverance’s landing parachute.

NASA’s hidden message

Allen Chen, the Entry, Descent and Landing Lead for Perseverance, first teased the hidden message in a press conference.

“Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find for that purpose, so we invite you all to give it shot and show your work.”

Viewers then noticed that the rover’s parachute seemed to have an unusual pattern of red and white lines. The internet did what it does best and quickly cracked the code.

The colours translate to binary computer code, red indicating a ‘1’ and white representing ‘0’. Each of the concentric rings spells out a different word resulting in the phrase “Dare Mighty Things”.

The letters and numbers in the outer ring represent latitude and longitude coordinates for the Jet Propulsion Lab, where a lot of the work on Perseverance was done.

‘Dare Mighty Things’ is a common mantra for NASA and is displayed throughout the Jet Propulsion Lab.

Perseverance even tweeted it. That’s how you know it’s a big deal.

This isn’t the only Easter egg Perseverance is carrying. NASA posted back in December that the rover is carrying at least 5 hidden gems. This includes the names of 10.9 million people who submitted to have their names “fly” to Mars, which are embedded in the rover on small computer chips.

Perseverance is also carrying a tribute to COVID-19 which impacted the tail end of the rover’s construction and testing phases. An aluminium plate on the rover’s left side displays an image of Earth supported by the Rod of Asclepius, which symbolises healing and medicine.

The Perseverance rover will now spend its days gathering rock and soil samples from Mars and monitoring the planet’s atmosphere. You can check out some of its first images here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.