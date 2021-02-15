The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Mercedes-Benz to Recall Nearly 1.3 Million Cars Over Glitch with eCall Emergency Locator

Alyse Stanley

Published 1 hour ago: February 15, 2021 at 11:48 am
Photo: Tim Boyle, Getty Images

The U.S. division of Mercedes-Benz is recalling 1.29 million vehicles over an issue with its eCall emergency call system that may send out the wrong location information to emergency responders after a crash, potentially delaying a rescue in a critical moment. 

In a statement to Reuters on Saturday, the automaker said “a temporary collapse of the communication module’s power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle’s position during a potential emergency call being incorrect.” However, “other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational,” it added. Mercedes-Benz USA told the outlet it was unaware of any instances of material damages or personal injury resulting from the issue.

The recall, which will begin April 6, covers a wide range of 2016 to 2021 model year vehicles, including CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The automaker plans to fix the issue through a free software update that can be installed over-the-air or at a dealership.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz in Europe investigated a report from the Mercedes-Benz eCall centre of a single incident where the eCall system sent out inaccurate location data for its vehicle, Reuters reports. In the company’s lengthy investigation and review of its eCall software, it uncovered additional incidents where the wrong vehicle position was relayed. Mercedes-Benz USA did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment.

