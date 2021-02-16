Leaks Suggest New ‘Galaxy Book Pro’ Windows Laptops with S-Pens Are on the Way

Today, Samsung’s latest Chromebook goes on sale in the Galaxy Chromebook 2, but based on some new leaks, Samsung is planning to release two new Windows laptops with built-in S-Pens.

Based on a new report from Sammobile, the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in both 13 and 15-inch sizes, with the latter model even featuring optional 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 were first spied about a month ago after receiving BT 5.1 certification from the Bluetooth SIG. Similar to last year’s Galaxy Chromebook, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are expected to feature vibrant OLED displays with possible 90Hz refresh rates — components that would definitely help separate Samsung’s new Windows laptops from typical productivity fare.

And in keeping with one goal espoused by Samsung mobile chief TM Roh in a blog post late last year, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro will likely come with stylus support via a built-in S-Pen, which means users should get a drawing and notetaking experience similar to what’s available on a Galaxy Note phone.

Over the past couple of years, Samsung has been making a concerted effort to expand its laptop and PC offerings, with laptops like last year’s Galaxy Book Flex being a nice return to form, and now it seems Samsung is looking to continue that momentum with a new line of Windows laptops.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much info about pricing or a release date. But with Samsung having already applied for and received a number of important certifications, an official launch may not be that far off. And considering its “Pro” branding, with Samsung having launched the Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G at the very end of 2020, these upcoming Galaxy laptops could end up being even more premium systems meant to sit at the top of Samsung’s notebook lineup.