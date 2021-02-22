Kogan Has Discounted Its Entire Range of NBN Plans

Are you currently in the market for a new internet provider because you feel like your current plan is too slow or too expensive (or both)? If you’re looking for a change, you might want to check out Kogan, as its currently offering discounts across its entire NBN range.

Here’s the list of discounts available across Kogan’s NBN plans:

NBN 25: $57.90 per month (down from $63.90)

$57.90 per month (down from $63.90) NBN 50: $63.90 per month (down from $71.90)

$63.90 per month (down from $71.90) NBN 100: $78.90 per month (down from $88.90)

$78.90 per month (down from $88.90) NBN 250: $116.90 per month (down from $128.90)

$116.90 per month (down from $128.90) NBN 1000: $134.90 per month (down from $148.90)

All of these Kogan internet plans are contract free, so you’re free to drop them after the six-month discount period has ended.

You can check out the full details of Kogan’s NBN plans in the table below:

On top of the aforementioned discounts, Kogan are also offering a Qantas Points deal with all of their internet plans. For ever $2 you spend you earn one Qantas Point. That means you can earn roughly 28 to 67 points every month.

READ MORE The Fastest NBN Plans in Australia Right Now

How do Kogan’s plans compare to other providers?

In terms of typical evening speeds, Kogan goes alright. When compared to other internet providers, Kogan’s speed are never the absolute best but they’re never the bottom. For example, Kogan’s NBN 50 plan is tied with Vodafone as the third fastest typical evening speed for this tier (46Mbps).

Below, you’ll find a table comparing Kogan’s internet plans to other telcos in the NBN 250 and 1000 speed ranges.

If this is your first time signing up for an NBN 25 or 1000 plan, you should double-check that you can actually get it at all. Both of these NBN tiers are only available with fibre to the premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial (HFC) connections. And even if you do have the right connection, only 70% of HFC customers can get NBN 250.

You can check out our guide to the different kind of internet connections here.