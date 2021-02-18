In a New WandaVision Clip, the Scarlet Witch Is Hitting the Same Wall You Are

In addition to excitement about where WandaVision will go next, one of the more common feelings that has been in the air over the past few months is a general state of existential dread and disillusionment that’s been precipitated by millions of people having to quarantine in place to combat the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

For those still commuting to work, the material realities of having to worry about a deadly airborne virus that’s made inhabiting physical spaces with other people dangerous are obvious and easy to understand. But many who’ve found themselves more or less confined to their homes for months have found similar ways in which being at home has effectively meant living at work.

WandaVision and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Are Having a Spellbinding Conversation About Nostalgia Dramatically different as Wanda Maximofff and Sabrina Spellman’s respective paths to the small screen were, the most recent seasons of both Disney+’s WandaVision and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have been particularly keen on telling stories about our relationships with television and nostalgia. Read more

Aside from a brief mention of Wanda’s Hex being a sort of “self-quarantine,” WandaVision hasn’t really touched on our real-world pandemic woes. But in a new clip from the show’s upcoming episode — dropping tomorrow on Disney+ — Ms. Maximoff is channeling an all-too-relatable energy that’s equal parts “I can’t deal with today” and “You’re damn right I slept in the same clothes from last night.

Short as the clip is, everything from its Modern Family sensibilities to the way that reality in the Maximoff household’s glitching out as Wanda tries to rest points to the next episode being yet another significant one because everyone seems quite aware of what happened last week. Just what this awareness will end up meaning for Wanda and her family, though, we won’t know until Friday.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.