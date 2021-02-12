Gizmodo Movie Night: Keanu Reeves Edition

If you’re going to be spending Valentine’s Day alone, consider this option instead: a night out with the internet’s favourite sweetheart: Keanu Reeves.

In this week’s Gizmodo Movie Night, we take a look at all of Keanu’s fantastic flicks and pick out a few of our favourites for a worthy Valentine’s movie treat. There’s some absolute classics here, and it’s likely you may have seen some already — but with half the films on this list getting sequels shortly, they could be well worth a revisit.

Welcome to Gizmodo Movie Night: Keanu Reeves Edition.

Constantine (2005)

Sure, Constantine‘s nothing like the comics adaptation it’s based on but that doesn’t mean this demonic romp is any less fun. In it, Reeves plays famed demon hunter/magician John Constantine as he attempts to ward off the end of the world and save his companions from dying. He tries his best, at least.

This film is Reeves at his schlocky-good best.

Constantine is streaming on Stan, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video so there’s plenty of options to tune in.

John Wick, Chapter 2 and Parabellum (2014, 2017, 2019)

We’re huge fans of John Wick at Gizmodo Australia. Huge.

By now, most people will have watched these excellent action adventures but if you haven’t, make time for John Wick this weekend. And if you love the stylish, over-the-top antics of the first film, following it up with Chapter 2 and Parabellum. The entire franchise is incredible, and Reeves is fantastic as the titular assassin.

You can catch the John Wick franchise over on Netflix.

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is the film that helped Keanu Reeves become an icon of genre films. If you’ve never seen it before, it’s an absolute classic and still holds up today. The sequels are less fun than the original, but still worth checking out. Doubly so in 2021. While the future film release schedule is still up in the air thanks to coronavirus, the plan is for the highly-anticipated Matrix 4 to launch at the end of the year.

There’s never been a better time to catch up with the series.

You can find The Matrix on Amazon Prime Video.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is the wholesome sci-fi you need in your life right now. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are simply excellent in this film as two teenagers trying not to fail their school history exam. What follows is a delightful romp through space and time that remains one of cinema’s best silly comedies. The sequels, Bogus Journey and Face the Music, are just as fun.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey are streaming on Stan. Face the Music is available for digital download or purchase.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

In the middle of Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, Keanu Reeves turns up as himself to briefly romance Ali Wong’s protagonist. While it’s a glorified cameo, it’s absolutely hilarious and well worth watching the whole flick for. Here, Reeves plays a ‘heightened’ version of himself who’s obsessed with posturing and the ‘art’ of a good date.

It’s a film that shows off the comedy chops Reeves doesn’t usually indulge (outside of the great Bill & Ted). It’s always a good sign when actors are willing to make fun of themselves, and Reeves proves he has zero ego in this role.

You can watch Always Be My Maybe over on Netflix.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

If you’ve ever wanted to see Keanu Reeves play a godly tumbleweed, now’s your chance.

He might not have a huge part in Spongebob’s latest movie, but his cameo is good fun all the same. Come for the Keanu, stay for the delightful underwater adventures. It’s perfect for kids, but there’s enough sly humour for adults to enjoy it too.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is now available on Netflix.

Gizmodo Movie Night is a bi-weekly feature where we share themed film recommendations for you to enjoy on the weekend. With Valentine’s Day on Sunday, spending your nights with Keanu might make everything seem a little bit sweeter.