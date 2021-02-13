The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Frank Grillo Is Looping Up a Storm in Boss Level

Courtney Enlow

Published 2 hours ago: February 14, 2021 at 9:00 am
We're never going to be mad about a flame thrower. (Screenshot: Hulu)

Gotta get up, gotta get out / Gotta get home before the mornin’ comes.

Because there’s still more juice in the time loop fruit, Hulu has released a trailer for its upcoming Boss Level. Starring Frank Grillo as a retired special forces vet who wakes up in his friend’s bathroom to “I’ve Got You Babe” on the radio ready to train with Emily Blunt reliving the same day every day — which just so happens to be a day assassins are coming in droves to kill him.

Boss Level co-stars Naomi Watts, Ken Jeong, erotica icon Rob Gronkowski, and above all else Michelle Yeoh, because hell yes. It features Grillo’s real-life son as his movie son (aw). It also has flame throwers and swords and a lot of splodey splodey. It stars no one else I care to include, thank you.

Boss Level has actually been in the works for nearly a decade, when it was originally announced with the title Continue. The film is directed by Joe Carnahan, who has worked with Grillo on films like The Grey, the upcoming Copshop, and a planned remake of The Raid.

Boss Level hits Hulu on March 5.

