Everything We Know About iOS 15 So Far

iOS 15 won’t debut until later this year but there are already plenty of leaks and rumours around what it could mean for iPhones.

iOS 14 made some significant changes to the iPhone home screen. It introduced a whole new design with customisable widgets and an App Library with folders and suggestions. It also added the neat element of picture-in-picture viewing and yet more improvements for Apple’s digital assistant, Siri.

Apple still isn’t done with iOS 14. The company has been releasing new updates ever since iOS 14 first officially rolled out in September and will continue to do so until iOS 15 goes public. But it’s never too early to look to the future.

A new Apple operating system typically goes public with the company’s new iPhone and iPad range, meaning we should see it around September or October. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up all the rumours, leaks and information to come out about iOS 15 so far – which in short is not much right now.

We’ll continue to update this list with more information so remember to keep checking back for the latest info.

Compatibility

Like previous iOS updates, Apple is likely to drop support for certain devices with the rollout of its new operating system. This will likely include the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the 2016 iPhone SE.

All iPhones in generations after the 6 should be compatible which includes:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2020)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iOS 15 release date

Apple normally previews its new iOS at the Worldwide Developers Conference mid-year. This is expected to take place in June 2021. As per previous years Apple should seed the first version of iOS 15 to developers shortly after WWDC with a public beta in the following months.

iOS 15 will then officially release alongside the iPhone 13 towards the end of 2021.

But don’t worry, we’ll be able to let you know how to download it alongside the developers in June if that’s your jam.

When will we know more about iOS 15?

We’ll keep updating this post as more leaks and rumours crop up. In the meantime you can keep an eye on the latest updates to iOS 14 right here.