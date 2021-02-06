The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Chiwetel Ejiofor Is David Bowie’s Successor as The Man Who Fell to Earth

Courtney Enlow

February 7, 2021
The Men Who Fell to Earth (Photo: British Lion Films/Mark Mainz/Getty Images, Getty Images)

Oscar-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor will take the stardust-coated reins of The Man Who Fell to Earth in a new series for Paramount+. Based on the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis and the 1976 film directed by Nicolas Roeg starring David Bowie (and also a 1987 made-for-TV movie with Wil Wheaton in it?), the story follows Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who arrives to Earth in search of water for his home planet, Anthea, which has been devastated by war and draught.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is being adapted by frequent J.J. Abrams collaborator Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, writer of the film Rachel Getting Married and co-executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery. The two are also collaborating on CBS’s upcoming Clarice.

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement to Deadline. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Paramount+ arrives March 4 in the US and will replace CBS All Access.

