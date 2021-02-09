Clarice Teases Agent Starling’s Grim Post-Silence of the Lambs World

CBS is ramping up for the debut of Clarice — the new crime-horror series that picks up with The Silence of the Lambs’ FBI prodigy Clarice Starling one year after the events of that film — with all manner of clips and sneak peeks. As expected, there’s no Hannibal Lecter to be found, but we’re still intrigued.

First, here’s series star Rebecca Breeds as Clarice, giving a familiar monologue over a flashback about saving you-know-which farm animals.

Next up, Clarice meets with a familiar politician — Senator Ruth Martin, who’s now Attorney General Ruth Martin, and played by Jayne Atkinson — who describes two women “sliced to ribbons” by a serial killer. Definitely sounds like a job for Agent Starling, and on Clarice we’ll see her join a task force dedicated to investigating the crimes.

“Ruth Martin’s drop of honey for the cameras” is not a very convivial way to describe Agent Starling. Who thinks she’s gonna prove this condescending jerk wrong somewhere along the way?

Finally, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the show and its interpretation of Clarice’s character as a woman who’s been through a lot but is still game to hunt monsters.

Clarice premiers February 12 on Stan in Australia.