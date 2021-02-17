The Best Password Manager Alternatives to LastPass

LastPass just announced that it will be nerfing its free tier. So if you’re looking for some alternative password managers, here’s some of the best options around.

If you already use a password manager, we don’t need to tell you why they’re important. If you don’t, please allow us to scare you into better password hygiene here.

So we rounded up some of the best password managers around for all your organisation needs.

What Is A Password Manager?

A password manager is at its essence a password storage system. You can store all of your passwords for all your different apps, accounts and platforms in one place so you don’t have to remember them. It’s a very good way to break the bad habit of using the same password for everything and/or never changing your passwords.

All good password managers will also offer other services such as bulk password changing, password audits (for example – if a password is too weak or has been compromised), two-factor authentication and secure files storage.

Best All Round Password Managers

At the moment Dashlane is probably the best all round password manager out there. It works across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS as well as multiple browsers.

It also gives the option for biometric login and has a pretty decent free tier. Of course, the best features unlock when you pay a bit of cash – this includes the ability to bulk change passwords, use unlimited devices and passwords, unlimited accounts and activate dark web monitoring and alerts.

Here’s a list of what you get with the free account:

Up to 50 passwords

1 device

Form & payment autofill

Securely share up to 5 accounts

Personalised security alerts

Two-factor authentication

+ Free 30-day trial of Premium

If you want to go for the paid version it will set you back around $5 a month.

Another great and well rounded password manager is 1Password. It’s available across on devices, operating systems and browsers and allows data syncing between those different points of entry.

Another huge plus is its Watchtower functionality. This essentially adds an extra layer of password hygiene by looking out for weak or duplicate passwords, as well as looking out for compromised accounts and alerting you to websites that don’t have two-factor authentication or unsecured HTTP.

Here’s a list of what you get with a basic account, which costs around $4 a month:

Apps for Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, and Chrome OS

Unlimited passwords, items, and 1 GB document storage

Friendly 24/7 email support

365 day item history to restore deleted passwords

Travel Mode to safely cross borders

Two-factor authentication for an extra layer of protection

If you want to add more people you can pay $8 a month for a family account that starts with 5 people per household.

Best Password Manager For Security

If you’re looking for something with hardcore security features, Keeper might be the right choice for you. However, you can’t easily login with a PIN or anything else so easily breachable. You either need to use a biometric login or enter a master password every time you want to access it.

It unfortunately doesn’t have a free tier, but $4 a month gets you:

Unlimited Password Storage

Unlimited Identity & Payments

Fingerprint & Face ID Login

Unlimited Devices & Sync

Secure Record Sharing

Emergency Access

Web Application

24/7 Support

If this is all you’re interested in you can get largely the same service from LastPass, but with the added hectic login requirements. The real drawcard for Keeper is the added security you get with the Max Bundle which gives you all of the above as well as Dark web monitoring and secure file storage.

This tier also unlocks Keeper Chat – a private messaging service that comes with Unlimited Message Retraction and Unlimited Self-Destructs.

Best Free Password Manager

Previously this category used to be held by LastPass, but we can’t recommend that anymore thanks to it severely throttling its free tier

Dashlane is certainly up there when it comes to great password managers with a free option, but if you’re looking for another option that is perhaps a little simpler, you might want to try Bitwarden.

Here is what the free version gets you:

Free service

2FA

Login sharing between two people

Compatible with Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS.

Browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera, Vivaldi , Brave and Tor

For $13 extra a year you can add 1TB of encrypted file storage and YubiKey support among other extra features. There’s also family and business plans available.

While it’s a little more bare bones than some of the other options above, it does all the necessary basics for free. It’s hard to argue with that, particularly when fewer and fewer free