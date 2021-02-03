Amazon’s Proposed New Headquarters Looks Like a Glass Turd

Many people have shifted to working from home in the past year, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon unveiling the design for its new office precinct. In typical Amazon fashion, it’s very extra.

Amazon has released its plans for the second phase of its Arlington headquarters in Virginia. The company said it’s committed to investing $2.5 billion into Arlington over the next decade. So what’s all this money going towards?

The Helix

Enter the Helix. Inspired by the design of Amazon’s Spheres in Seattle, the Helix is a towering glass spire awash with trees. As you may have guessed, it’s made to look like a double helix.

According to the release the building will feature “two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building, featuring plantings you may find on a hike.” The building will also make use of an artist-in-residence program to create new pieces for the workspace.

The design of the building has been compared to the swirling poop emoji – which is hard to deny. Comparisons could also be drawn to a soft service ice cream or a mining drill, which is pretty much the exact opposite of what Amazon is going for. Regardless, it still looks like a sweet place to work.

Amazon is pushing a concept known as ‘biophilia’ with its new headquarters and is encouraging its employees to reconnect with nature while they work.

Along with the Helix, there are plans for three 22-story buildings for office space which are designed to be LEED platinum. That is the highest sustainable development certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Adding to Amazon’s pledge of being net-zero carbon by 2040, the campus will be run on electric heating and cooling from a 100% renewable solar farm. The plans have been designed by architectural firm NBBJ.

The proposal also includes plans for the use of 2.5 acres of open spaces, which will be accessible for employees and the public.

Onsite facilities will also include restaurants, a childcare centre, a dog run, food trucks and public parks.

The Helix will be open for tours for members of the public. Just don’t expect to see Jeff Bezos there if you go.

These plans are just a proposal at the moment so will need to be approved by the local government before the Helix monolith can be born.