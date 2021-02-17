A Time Loop Harbours a Killer in the Trailer for Shudder’s Lucky

Every night, without fail, a woman must fight off the same mysterious maniac who comes to her house and tries to kill her. That’s the premise for time-loop chiller Lucky — presumably the title is ironic — a mind-bending new horror movie from director Natasha Kermani (Imitation Girl) that’s coming soon to Shudder.

Check out the trailer for Lucky below — the film was written by its star, Brea Grant, and looks a little like It Follows mixed with Happy Death Day, but with a surreal style and suspenseful tone that feels uniquely intriguing.

The detail that sticks out for me is the fact that the people in the main character’s life — including her partner — are weirdly blasé about this very real, very frightening threat in their midst. What can it all mean, and will the baffled-yet-ferocious target of what appears to be a freaky curse figure out a way to set herself free? Find out when Lucky hits Shudder on March 4.