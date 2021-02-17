The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Time Loop Harbours a Killer in the Trailer for Shudder’s Lucky

Cheryl Eddy

Published 29 mins ago: February 18, 2021 at 5:15 am -
Filed to:blase
chillerentertainment cultureio9luckyshuddertelevision
A Time Loop Harbours a Killer in the Trailer for Shudder’s Lucky
Hello again. (Image: Shudder)

Every night, without fail, a woman must fight off the same mysterious maniac who comes to her house and tries to kill her. That’s the premise for time-loop chiller Lucky — presumably the title is ironic — a mind-bending new horror movie from director Natasha Kermani (Imitation Girl) that’s coming soon to Shudder.

Check out the trailer for Lucky below the film was written by its star, Brea Grant, and looks a little like It Follows mixed with Happy Death Day, but with a surreal style and suspenseful tone that feels uniquely intriguing.

The detail that sticks out for me is the fact that the people in the main character’s life — including her partner — are weirdly blasé about this very real, very frightening threat in their midst. What can it all mean, and will the baffled-yet-ferocious target of what appears to be a freaky curse figure out a way to set herself free? Find out when Lucky hits Shudder on March 4.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.