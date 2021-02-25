The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A New Internet Law Has People Worried And The Australian Government Isn’t Listening

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Published 1 hour ago: February 25, 2021 at 2:55 pm -
Filed to:esafety commissioner
internet
Twitter: Paul Fletcher
In case you were worried the passing of the news media bargaining code would mean that politicians would stop paying attention to the internet, fear not! The Australian Government is already trying to pass new laws about the internet — despite unanswered concerns about the impact.

On Wednesday, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher introduced the Online Safety Act to Parliament, a long-mooted law that expands the powers of Australia’s eSafety Commissioner.

For those not familiar, it’s a government-appointed position that grew out of the Children’s eSafety Commissioner into a broader role to deal with cyberbullying, image-based abuse and illegal or harmful online content

The Online Safety Act considerably enhances the eSafety Commissioner’s powers. The reforms include:

  • the ability to order to removal of online abuse
  • removing access to websites or apps from search engines and app stories for certain types of material.
  • rapid blocking of websites that are showing abhorrent violent or terrorist material.

While there’s nothing to suggest that that the eSafety Commissioner has used her existing powers irresponsibly, this expansion of powers given to a single person in government calls for scrutiny.

As such,  the federal government called for feedback on its proposed law in December.

In response, the Australian sex industry raised serious concerns that the law could essentially run them off the internet.

How has the government responded to these concerns? By ignoring them, seemingly.

Fletcher has put forward the bill as initially proposed, without releasing or responding to the submissions sought from the public.

While the eSafety Commissioner’s office has attempted to allay concerns by saying the laws won’t be used to censor Australian sex workers, the fact is that the letter of the law allows it — and a future eSafety Commissioner could decide to use their powers in that way, if they were that way inclined.

The Government’s decision to push forward and not even address concerns from people whose livelihoods depends on the internet doesn’t seem to align with their mission to protect Australians online.

About the Author

Cam Wilson is a reporter for Gizmodo. Prior to this, he worked as a reporter at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BuzzFeed.

Cam covers internet culture and tech in Australia.

He tweets at @cameronwilson and you can email him at [email protected]

