A New Internet Law Has People Worried And The Australian Government Isn’t Listening

In case you were worried the passing of the news media bargaining code would mean that politicians would stop paying attention to the internet, fear not! The Australian Government is already trying to pass new laws about the internet — despite unanswered concerns about the impact.

On Wednesday, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher introduced the Online Safety Act to Parliament, a long-mooted law that expands the powers of Australia’s eSafety Commissioner.

For those not familiar, it’s a government-appointed position that grew out of the Children’s eSafety Commissioner into a broader role to deal with cyberbullying, image-based abuse and illegal or harmful online content

The Online Safety Act considerably enhances the eSafety Commissioner’s powers. The reforms include:

the ability to order to removal of online abuse

removing access to websites or apps from search engines and app stories for certain types of material.

rapid blocking of websites that are showing abhorrent violent or terrorist material.

While there’s nothing to suggest that that the eSafety Commissioner has used her existing powers irresponsibly, this expansion of powers given to a single person in government calls for scrutiny.

As such, the federal government called for feedback on its proposed law in December.

In response, the Australian sex industry raised serious concerns that the law could essentially run them off the internet.

How has the government responded to these concerns? By ignoring them, seemingly.

Fletcher has put forward the bill as initially proposed, without releasing or responding to the submissions sought from the public.

While the eSafety Commissioner’s office has attempted to allay concerns by saying the laws won’t be used to censor Australian sex workers, the fact is that the letter of the law allows it — and a future eSafety Commissioner could decide to use their powers in that way, if they were that way inclined.

The Government’s decision to push forward and not even address concerns from people whose livelihoods depends on the internet doesn’t seem to align with their mission to protect Australians online.