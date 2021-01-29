Zack Snyder’s Justice League Hits HBO Max This March

After years of only existing in the primordial chaos of Zack Snyder’s mind, the (closest thing one can consider to the) infamous Snyder Cut of the Justice League is finally being released to the public both by way of HBO Max, and the movie’s premiere is coming soon.

Today, Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a re-edited version of the original film — set to include hours of new footage and a substantial chunk of new plot that more closely reflects Snyder’s original vision — will launch in the US on HBO Max and through undisclosed channels internationally on March 18. In addition to the movie’s release, Warner Bros. also plans to drop a new soundtrack tied to Zack Snyder’s Justice League as well as what the studio’s described as an “immersive, at-home dining experience” in the form of Justice League-themed meal kits from Wonderland at Home.

Image: HBO Max

Image: HBO Max

Image: HBO Max

It wild to think that the collective energies of Snyder’s fandom, Snyder’s desire for what’s essentially a do-over, and Warner Bros. need for HBO Max to be a success have culminated in the Syder Cut being fully produced and launched globally for people to watch at home. Die hard fans are sure to be psyched about the movie’s impending drop, but what’s going to be very, very fascinating to see is whether the movie lives up to all of its hype, or whether people watching are going to be left reminded why they didn’t care for Justice League in the first place.

