When To Expect Cyberpunk 2077’s Free PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade

Disappointed PS5 and Xbox Series X Cyberpunk 2077 players now have an indicator as to when the anticipated free next-gen upgrade will be available.

CD Projekt Red has been busy over the last month, hurriedly working on hotfixes and patches to improve the stability of the game – particularly on older consoles. But the next-gen upgrade that was promised is still on the team’s radar.

On Thursday, CDPR co-founder Marcin Iwiński apologised to the community about the launch and quality of Cyberpunk 2077. He explained that the game was intended to look its best on PC first and then be adjusted for consoles. But the situation became harder when the team had to constantly spend time improve their in-game streaming system for older consoles.

Along with this, Iwiński also laid out a roadmap for the future of Cyberpunk 2077.

The future of Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red’s priority is on getting two big patches out on consoles and PC. Iwiński said the first of the two planned updates will drop within ten days, with the second to follow in the coming weeks.

Following this, players can expect the free Cyberpunk 2077 DLC in the first half of 2021. As for the next-gen upgrade, Iwiński said: “We are aiming at the second half of the year.”

PS5 and Xbox Series players can still access Cyberpunk 2077 via the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the game. But the consoles currently only run a backwards-compatible version.

It is still an improvement from playing the game on a base PS4 or Xbox One console. But players have been looking forward to getting true next-gen capabilities out of Cyberpunk on their new consoles.

Following the backlash to Cyberpunk’s release, Sony decided t0 pull the game completely from the PlayStation store. CDPR even began offering instant refunds out of pocket for dissatisfied players.

But it seems the team is committed to regaining gamers trust. To end his speech, Iwiński promised gamers that CDPR is treating the situation seriously and is working hard to make it right.