WandaVision’s Latest Clip Reveals the Superhero Couple Have a Very Important Date

Shame they can’t remember what it’s actually for, though.

Marvel’s dropped yet another clip from WandaVision, once again focusing on the series’ love letter to classic black-and-white romantic sitcoms of yesteryear. This time instead of wondering at what’s going bump in the night to disturb Wanda’s prize rosebushes, it features Mr. and Mrs. Vision realising that it’s a very important date. The problem is neither of them can actually remember why they’ve marked their calendar for the day.

It’s all impossibly cute, and the premise of a lovey-dovey couple trying to dance their way around having forgotten a big date — an anniversary, a birthday, a dinner party, whatever it ends up being — is ripped right out of the rom-com playbook. But given that we already know not everything isn’t exactly to-do in Westview when it comes to Wanda Maximoff and The Vision, no amount of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany charming the bejesus out of each other is going to distract from the underlying sinister vibes hidden beneath the laugh track.

Suffice to say, our anticipation for Friday couldn’t be further through the roof right now. WandaVision begins on Disney+ on January 15.

The First WandaVision Clip Is a Campy, Retro Delight It feels like it’s been forever since we had something new from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so thank god Wanda Maximoff and the Vision are about to show up and serve us some premium ham. Read more

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.