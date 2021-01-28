WallStreetBets Discord Has Been Banned, Subreddit Set to Private

The WallStreetBets server has been banned by Discord and the subreddit has now been set to private.

WallStreetBets served banned by Discord

The server was banned on Thursday morning for alleged violations of Community Guidelines.

According to Discord, this included hate speech and the spread of misinformation.

Discord also asserted that the ban was not due to the recent GameStop stock surge, referring to this as “financial fraud.”

Here is the full statement from Discord:

The server has been on our Trust & Safety team’s radar for some time due to occasional content that violates our Community Guidelines, including hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation. Over the past few months, we have issued multiple warnings to the server admin.

Today, we decided to remove the server and its owner from Discord for continuing to allow hateful and discriminatory content after repeated warnings.

To be clear, we did not ban this server due to financial fraud related to GameStop or other stocks. Discord welcomes a broad variety of personal finance discussions, from investment clubs and day traders to college students and professional financial advisors. We are monitoring this situation and in the event there are allegations of illegal activities, we will cooperate with authorities as appropriate.

According to Mashable, one r/wallstreetbets moderator, OPINION_IS_UNPOPULAR, says that they believe the Discord server was hijacked.

“At this time, we believe someone within Discord has hijacked our server and pointed it to another server not related to us,” the post reads.

“The situation is still evolving and we apologize for the outage.”

At the present time you can only read this post if you’re approved to be a member of the subreddit.

discord's statement on banning the wall street bets discord server: discord said it was banned for "continuing to allow hateful and discriminatory content" after "multiple warnings" going back for "months" and that it was not related to anything with gamestop or other stocks pic.twitter.com/e3BKHwNJyN — Ali Breland (@alibreland) January 27, 2021

Subreddit goes private

Since the ban the r/WallStreetBets subreddit has been set to private. Gizmodo Australia can confirm it was still an open subreddit earlier on Thursday morning.

This news comes off the back of WallStreetBets being firmly in the internet spotlight after sending GameSpot stock through the roof over the past week.

This has resulted in hedge funds that were shorting the stock in losing an enormous amount of money. Melvin Capital finally closed its position on Wednesday at a 100 per cent loss even after receiving cash injections from other hedge funds.

Other ‘unfavourable’ stock has also seen huge growth as a result of WallStreetBets. This includes Blackberry, Nokia and even the bankrupt Blockbuster video.

If you want more of an explainer on what’s happened with GameStop stock this week, we have one here.