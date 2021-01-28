Updates From Spider-Man 3, The Suicide Squad, and More

Corey Hawkins has joined a very peculiar take on a Dracula adaptation. More of Thor: Love & Thunder’s cast makes their way to Australia. Get a new look at Netflix’s adaptation of the Grishaverse. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew. To me, my spoilers!

Last Voyage of the Demeter

Deadline reports Corey Hawkins will star in Andre Øvredal’s Last Voyage of the Demeter, a film focusing exclusively on the passage in Dracula where the Count is shipped from Carpathia to London. Details on his character are not available at this time.

The Parenting

Though details on the plot are currently under wraps, THR reports New Line is moving forward with The Parenting, a horror-comedy compared to Meet the Parents with an “LGBTQ twist.” Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) is attached to direct from a script by Saturday Night Live’s Kent Sublette.

Spider-Man 3

In conversation with Variety, Zendaya revealed her character will be “running from aliens” in the MCU’s third Spider-Man movie — although who knows when it comes to Marvel if the “aliens” are actually extra-terrestrial baddies or something else.

These things go by so fast. We still have a lot left to do. It’s like running from aliens and things you can’t see. Part of that is kind of fun. A lot of what we do is escapism, just being able to play a teenager again.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn promises “you’ll be just fine” without seeing the 2016 Suicide Squad before his movie.

No, you will be just fine. https://t.co/D7agq9xv2Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1

The animated Long Halloween has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for “violence, bloody images, language and some smoking.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Thor: Love & Thunder

Dave Bautista has arrived on the set of Thor: Love & Thunder.

Clarice

Douglas Smith (The Alienist) is set to recur on Clarice as a character named Tyson Conway. Details on his character are currently under wraps. [Deadline]

Legacies

Additionally, Omono Okojie (NCIS) is set to recur on Legacies as Cleo, “a new witch student at the Salvatore School who bonds with Hope (Danielle Rose Russlell) over their artistic passions. Free-spirited and self-reliant, Cleo is excited to find a new home at the school, and to earn a place in its Super Squad.” [Deadline]

Shadow & Bone

TV Line has new images from Shadow & Bone, an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s “Grishaverse” series premiering April 23 on Netflix.

WandaVision

A new trailer for this week’s episode of WandaVision includes Jimmy Woo and black helicopters.

Riverdale

The Archie gang graduates high school in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew finds a rad-looking talisman in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Secret of Solitary Scribe”.

