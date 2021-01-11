This Kitchen Garden System Adds Microgreens (and Alexa) To Your Lockdown Diet

When it comes to indoor gardening you basically have to go big or go home. Anyone who has started seedlings in the kitchen and hoped to get some basil or thyme out of the process knows that it’s easy to get a sprout but hard to get a plant. Chicago-based Rise Gardens hopes to change that.

The company makes home indoor gardens that include water controls, lights, and little seed pods that will let you grow fresh veggies in the home. Their latest product, announced at CES 2021, is an improved Personal Garden that can fit on a shelf and includes a new Alexa skill that lets you control your garden with your voice.

Priced at $US280 ($364), the product lets you grow four large plants like tomatoes or peppers, or up to twelve small plants including a new microgreens offering. Plant packs cost about $US10 ($13) and the company also sells nutrient subscriptions. The company also sells bigger kits including a $US950 ($1,235) three-tier Family Model that can grow up to 108 plants per tray.

The system includes an app to monitor water and light levels and notifies you when to fertilize your veg. The Alexa skill is an interesting addition to the product. You can ask Alexa how your plants are doing and even get growing advice.

Photo: Rise Gardens

“It will allow garden users to control the pumps and lights on their gardens and receive plant care and harvesting tips by delivering voice commands through an Alexa device,” wrote Rise Gardens CEO, Hank Adams.

Given that we’re all stuck inside, some fresh herbs and vegetables might be just the thing the doctor ordered. The fact that you can grow your own in your own kitchen is the icing on the lockdown cake.